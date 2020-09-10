A bank in Grantham reopened today after temporarily closing when a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Lloyds Bank, on St Peter's Hill, has been closed since Friday, September 4, while the premises underwent a deep clean.

A spokesperson at Lloyds Bank has confirmed that its Grantham branch reopened today.

Lloyds Bank, Grantham. Image: Google Streetview (41989871)

In a previous statement, a spokesperson said the branch have taken the precautionary steps to advise some colleagues to self-isolate.