Grantham bank reopens after staff member diagnosed with coronavirus
Published: 16:02, 10 September 2020
| Updated: 16:06, 10 September 2020
A bank in Grantham reopened today after temporarily closing when a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.
Lloyds Bank, on St Peter's Hill, has been closed since Friday, September 4, while the premises underwent a deep clean.
A spokesperson at Lloyds Bank has confirmed that its Grantham branch reopened today.
In a previous statement, a spokesperson said the branch have taken the precautionary steps to advise some colleagues to self-isolate.