Grantham bank reopens after staff member diagnosed with coronavirus

By Tracey Davies
Published: 16:02, 10 September 2020
 | Updated: 16:06, 10 September 2020

A bank in Grantham reopened today after temporarily closing when a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Lloyds Bank, on St Peter's Hill, has been closed since Friday, September 4, while the premises underwent a deep clean.

A spokesperson at Lloyds Bank has confirmed that its Grantham branch reopened today.

Lloyds Bank, Grantham. Image: Google Streetview (41989871)
In a previous statement, a spokesperson said the branch have taken the precautionary steps to advise some colleagues to self-isolate.

