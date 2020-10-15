Grantham bank staff praised for preventing elderly woman being scammed
Published: 17:00, 15 October 2020
Staff at a Grantham bank have been praised by their manager after they helped prevent an elderly woman from being scammed out of thousands of pounds.
The staff were concerned when the customer, in her eighties, tried to withdraw a large amount of money.
The woman had been contacted by a man claiming to be a police officer on Thursday. The man told the woman that she had been a victim of fraud and needed to hand over thousands of pounds from her bank account.