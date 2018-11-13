A Grantham bank will be taking in donations for a local homeless charity from Monday into January.

Yorkshire Bank, on High Street, will be a collection point for much-needed donations for Grantham Poverty Concern, which incorporates the Grantham Passage scheme.

Anyone wishing to donate is asked to place items - such as foil blankets, sleeping bags, tents, sleeping mats, hats, gloves, scarves, thick socks and ear muffs - in a donation box in the banking hall.

Customer banking centre manager Hannah Martin said: "These don't have to be new but we do ask that they are in good condition and something that you would be prepared to use yourself."

Grantham Poverty Concern has found that there is a small but persistent number of people in Grantham without shelter and a significant number more who ‘sofa surf’. Around 30-35 clients attend each session of the Passage, which offers food and support 365 days a year.

The bank will further raise funds for the charity through a Christmas hamper raffle, to be drawn on December 21.