A former bank worker who blew the whistle on his company’s alleged dealings with Iran and terrorist groups has settled down to a quiet village life following years of upheaval.

Julian Knight moved to Hough-on-the-Hill five years ago after he was fired from Standard Chartered Bank where he looked after its foreign exchange business.

While working there, he suspected that large amounts of money were going through the bank to Iran, which was subject to sanctions by the West, and financing terrorist organisations.