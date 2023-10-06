Advertising banners for an upcoming beer festival have gone missing.

Two banners advertising the Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival at St Wulfram’s Church have gone missing from Westgate and outside the King’s School in Brook Street.

Robert Hamnett-Day, chairman of Grantham CAMRA and a member of the beer festival committee, is appealing for information regarding the disappearance.

Land of Hops and Glory will be held at St Wulfram's Church from October 19 until October 21

Robert said: “We would like them back to advertise the event that supports CAMRA and the church in the joint venture.

“It’s disheartening that they have gone missing with all of the work that’s gone into it [the beer festival].”

The banners were put up earlier this week.

Anyone with information should contact the committee by email at lohaginfo@gmail.com.

If anyone would like to volunteer in the beer festival they can also enquire through the email.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer festival will take place at St Wulfram’s Church from October 19 until October 21.