A Grantham-born man is the new minister of a church he used to attend.

Rob McGibbon, who was born and bred in Grantham, has become the new minister of Grantham Baptist Church.

An induction service was held on Saturday (February 4) which was attended by the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal.

Susie McGibbon (left), Rob McGibbon (middle) and Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal (right).

A spokesperson from Grantham Baptist Church said: "Rob and Susie’s [Rob's wife] plans for the church include helping members of all ages fulfil their part within the church’s ministry to the local community.

"His background as a youth evangelist means he is particularly keen on working with the youth groups within the church to build up christian faith and seeing the numbers grow.

"He wants to forge strong links with the other churches within the town."

Rob grew up in Grantham and lived with his parents Tom and Judy, who also attended the baptist church.

He attended Little Gonerby School and the National School until he left Grantham when he was 19 for further study.

He has previously worked as a prison chaplain and with other christian outreach organisations.

More recently he worked in ministry with the vicar of three churches in a urban estate near Blackburn.

His wife Susie is a recognised musician and worship leader. She also works part-time for a christian charity.

Also in attendance at the induction service was the Reverend Dr Nick Ashton, regional minister for the East Midlands Baptist Association.

Revd Ashton publicly welcomed Rob, Susie and their family to the church and also inducted Rob to the pastorate of Grantham Baptist Church.

The preacher at the induction was the Revd Anne Calver, a friend of the family.

Church leaders and other local Grantham ministers welcomed Rob to the church.