A Grantham woman has celebrated her 100th birthday in style with her friends and family.

Barbara Teague, who lives at the Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, celebrated her centenary on August 26, with staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received a telegram from the Queen in recognition of her landmark birthday.

Barbara was born in 1922 in Lincoln, but she moved to Grantham when she was four-years-old.

Barbara Teague celebrating her 100th birthday. Credit: Maple Leaf Lodge (58947851)

Kerry Angeloni, general manager of Barchester Maple Leaf Lodge care home on Beacon Lane, said: "We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Barbara is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century."

Barbara attended Huntingtower and Spitalgate Schools, and then later the Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School where she loved many new subjects including domestic science.

After leaving school in July 1939, the country went to war and Barbara said: "You can write a book about this part of my life."

During the war, Barbara volunteered for the Red Cross and helped on the hospital wards and manned the Air Raid Precautions (ARP) centre.

At times she would sleep there and one weekend she even had to escort a serviceman who was recovering from wounds at Rauceby hospital, to his home in South Wales.

In 1941, Barbara became a nurse in Cambridge. She loved being a nurse, but in her second year she became seriously ill and had to give her job up. This broke Barbara's heart.

She moved to Grantham, began nursery nurse training and later became a deputy matron.

In 1945 Barbara married Anthony Teague, who served four years in and out of Egypt during the war. They had three children together, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was a member of St Wulfum's Church and would help with many aspects of church life and with the Friends of St Wulframs.

At 48-years-old, Barbara trained for three years to become a teacher and taught at South Witham, Huntingtower and Belton Lane Schools. She later went onto supply teaching and home tutoring.

When she was asked what her favourite decade was, Barbara explained how it was her first 10 years at Harlaxton.

She added: "We bought our first house. It stood high on the drift looking out across Belvoir at the front of the house and Grantham to the back. It was a house that had rooms to welcome people.

"We had family reunions most years and my husband was able to create a beautiful garden. While my children were creating a life for themselves and training for their careers, I went to Stoke Rochford to do my teacher training and passed my driving test.

"What a difference this made to my life."

To Barbara, the key to a long life is to be happy.

She added: "Life is going to throw things at you, and you have to just get on with it."