Barefoot soldier arrives in Grantham to a round of applause
Published: 09:04, 29 July 2020
| Updated: 09:06, 29 July 2020
An army major stopped off in Grantham yesterday (Tuesday) as part of an epic 700-mile barefoot walk from Cornwall to Scotland.
Major Chris Brannigan, of Tidworth, is part-way through his epic walk from Land’s End in Cornwall to Edinburgh, carrying 25kg of kit, in a bid to fund research into his young daughter’s rare disease.
His eight-year-old daughter Hasti was diagnosed with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) in 2018, which currently has no cure or treatment.
