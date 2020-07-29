Barefoot soldier arrives in Grantham to a round of applause

An army major stopped off in Grantham yesterday (Tuesday) as part of an epic 700-mile barefoot walk from Cornwall to Scotland.

Major Chris Brannigan, of Tidworth, is part-way through his epic walk from Land’s End in Cornwall to Edinburgh, carrying 25kg of kit, in a bid to fund research into his young daughter’s rare disease.

His eight-year-old daughter Hasti was diagnosed with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) in 2018, which currently has no cure or treatment.