A Colsterworth woman has raised more than £1,400 by walking 6.5 miles without any shoes or socks on.

Maxine Skellett completed her barefoot walk on Sunday November 8 and was joined the entire way by friend Julie O’Neill for support.

With £1468.07 raised in total, Maxine’s walk started at the Angel Inn in South Witham. Her 6.5 mile hike formed part of a 700-mile relay from Land’s End to Edinburgh. She joins 125 other volunteers who are taking part in the massive barefoot relay.

Maxine's journey started out at the Angel Inn (43050252)

Maxine’s route took her through North Witham and Colsterworth, before finishing at the bridge on the High Dyke near Great Ponton.

The 40-year-old said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone from [Colsterworth] that came put to support me along my way.

“Also big thanks to a few local businesses that sponsored me, Colsterworth Honey Farm, The White Lion, Colsterworth and Colsterworth Commercials.

Maxine has raised over £1,400 from the walk (43050243)

“Thanks also to all my family and friends for all their sponsorship, I am absolutely overwhelmed and it makes me feel extremely honoured to be part of such an amazing community.

“My feet were a little sore at the end, and gathered a few blood blisters! Now for a few days of giving my poor feet a rest; well worth it though!”

The relay was inspired by the ‘Barefoot Soldier’ Major Chris Brannigan’s 700-mile barefoot walk from Land’s End to Edinburgh to raise money to fund pioneering research into treatments for rare disease Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS).

Chris’s eight-year-old daughter, Hasti, was diagnosed in 2018 with the condition, for which there are currently no treatment options.

After finishing her leg, Maxine passed over ‘Obama the Llama’, Hasti’s favourite toy, used as the baton for the relay, to Karl Stone for his stretch of the relay, which took him to Grantham railway station.

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maxine-skellett2