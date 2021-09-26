Barkston man witnessed 'The Few' in the Battle of Britain

Writing under the name of Charles Smart, I enclose this short piece - The Few: A child at war - which I think is appropriate for publication at this time.

There were two air-raid shelters at the other end of the playground. They were not dugouts but built like concrete huts, each one big enough to hold thirty children and we headed for one of them.

We were being ushered along in an orderly but urgent queue of nervously excited children. As we went from the classroom we looked up into a cloudless pale-blue sky. We had seen aeroplanes before but this was something special.

They were not bombers. They seemed smaller and not in formation. They were scattered like clouds of buzzing black flies at a great height. Streams of white vapour wove an intricate latticework of trails against the blue background.

France had surrendered to Germany and for the first time during the war, Germany’s ME 109 Messerschmidt fighter planes could more easily reach Britain from the French coast.

After Dunkirk, the German army was now massed a mere 22 miles away, poised for an invasion.

But first Germany’s Air Marshall Goering needed to destroy Britain’s protective fighter cover.

We were watching the Battle of Britain: ‘The Few’ in action.

