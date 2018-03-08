Barkston pupils show off their culinary skills

Youngsters got to show off their culinary skills at a ‘Ready Steady Cook’ style cooking workshop last month.

Darren Tinkler, of Roots to Food, spent the day teaching pupils at Barkston and Syston Primary School all about healthy eating and nutrition through a fun, interactive workshop.

Key Stage 1 made banana milkshakes whereas Key Stage 2 were tasked with making honey and orange meatballs with noodles.

It is the first time that the school has taken part in the workshop.

Headteacher Sally-Anne Caunter said: “We were very impressed. It gave the children the knowledge to prepare food from source. It was good for them to be able to watch the ingredients go in and realise how easy it is to prepare healthy food.”

Darren founded Roots to Food, which aims to deliver healthy eating and nutrition workshops across the education sector, three years ago.

How now works alongside school sport charity Inspire Plus to deliver his interactive workshops to schools across the county.

The fully qualified and experienced chef has decades of experience in education, hospitality and nutritional management, delivering effective and well respected services to schools, academies, further and higher education, and corporate sectors.

He said: “The workshops give children the chance to learn a life skill and understand different cooking techniques. It allows them to be hands on and to get involved. Each child got to prepare, cook, present and taste their food. It allows them put their own identity into their food.”

The workshops encourage schoolchildren to try new tastes.

Darren added: “I love introducing children to new foods. I often get children to work with food that they didn’t think they liked.”

Parents were also invited to their own ‘food survival’ workshop to boost their confidence in the kitchen and get involved in food tasting.

For more information, visit www.rootstofood.com