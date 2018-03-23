Barkston villagers hit out at postal service

A Barkston resident is demanding action after being left without any outreach Post Office facilities for nearly three weeks due to a number of technical hitches.

The outreach service, which was put in place when Barkston Post Office closed in 2007, is located in the community centre on St Nicholas Close, to provide Post Office services to residents in Barkston and the surrounding villages.

But frustrated residents have claimed that they are often left with no access to any services.

One resident said: “Our Post Office was closed some time ago and an ‘out reach’ service was put in its place. This should be open every Monday and Thursday between 9am and 3pm – but for some unknown reason we do not always have this service. The lady arrives, plugs everything in and it does not work.”

It is the third week that residents have gone without.

He added: “I turned up on Monday morning to be greeted with a note to say that they are unable to open due to technical difficulties. Elderly people walk quite a distance to pay bills, withdraw money and get stamps only to be told that it is not working. For those of us that don’t drive, it means that we then have to reply on public transport to take us into Grantham or Caythorpe.”

A spokesman for Post Office said: “This is due to a connectivity issue which engineers have been working to fix. We understand how important Post Office services are to communities and we’re incredibly sorry to our customers for any inconvenience this is causing. We are working to resolve the connection issues experienced as a matter of urgency.”