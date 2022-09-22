Barrier fault causing delays on LNER trains between Newark and Grantham
Published: 12:51, 22 September 2022
| Updated: 12:52, 22 September 2022
Trains between Newark and Grantham are delayed due to a barrier fault.
A fault on barriers at a level crossing between the two towns on the East Coast Main Line route is causing disruption as trains run at a reduced speed on all lines.
London North Eastern Railway services running through Newark and Grantham stations may be delayed.
Disruption is expected until 1pm.