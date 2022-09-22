Home   News   Article

Barrier fault causing delays on LNER trains between Newark and Grantham

By Eloise Gilmore
-
Published: 12:51, 22 September 2022
 Published: 12:51, 22 September 2022

Trains between Newark and Grantham are delayed due to a barrier fault.

A fault on barriers at a level crossing between the two towns on the East Coast Main Line route is causing disruption as trains run at a reduced speed on all lines.

Grantham railway station. Image via Google Streetview (52133606)
London North Eastern Railway services running through Newark and Grantham stations may be delayed.

Disruption is expected until 1pm.

