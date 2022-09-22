Trains between Newark and Grantham are delayed due to a barrier fault.

A fault on barriers at a level crossing between the two towns on the East Coast Main Line route is causing disruption as trains run at a reduced speed on all lines.

Grantham railway station. Image via Google Streetview (52133606)

London North Eastern Railway services running through Newark and Grantham stations may be delayed.

