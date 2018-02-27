Barrowby Beaver scouts receive top awards

Two young Beaver scouts have achieved the highest award in their section.

Eight-year-olds Jude Walker and Freddie Coulson, from 1st Barrowby Beavers, have been presented with the Chief Scout’s bronze award certificates from district commissioner Carole Rose, who also presented badges at a ceremony earlier this month.

In order to attain the award, the youngsters had to show that they have made friends, explored the outdoors, learnt about the world and completed six Beaver Scout challenge badges and four activity badges.

Beaver leader Becky Warren said: “They have worked very hard and are the first to have gained the award from 1st Barrowby in five years.”

The Beaver Colony is the first and youngest section of the Scout Group and is aimed at young people aged between six and eight years old.

They get to try a wide range of different activities as well as going on trips and days out. Becky added: “Beavers are given opportunities that they would never otherwise get the chance to do.”

Contact group scout leader Sara Mathieson on 07803 936455 for details or visit www.scouts.org.uk