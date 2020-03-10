Barrowby boy, 12, lucky to be alive after suffering cardiac arrest outside school gates

A 12-year-old schoolboy has been reunited with the ambulance crew, doctor and hospital nurse who saved his life after he suffered a suffered a cardiac arrest outside the school gates.

Jack Thompson, of Barrowby, had just left The Priory Belvoir Academy, Bottesford, last September, when he suddenly collapsed.

An off-duty nurse and GP happened to be outside the primary school collecting their own children and rushed to help him.