Barrowby council to hold consultation on future of Royal British Legion site

Barrowby Parish Council will investigate options to fund the acquisition of the site of the former Royal British Legion Club in the village.

To measure the level of community support, a consultation will be held in the village from January 19 until February 3. Information and a return slip will be distributed to households on Friday and Saturday and will be collected on February 3 and 4.

In order that residents of the village can make an informed decision, two village meetings will be held on Tuesday, January 23, in the Reading Room between 7pm and 9pm, and on Saturday, January 27 in the Memorial Hall between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

These meetings will offer additional information to Barrowby residents regarding the RBL site and the funding options before deciding how they vote.

For further information contact the parish clerk on 07710 087124 or by email at barrowbypc@hotmail.co.uk

The club was ravaged by a fire in 2011 and has remained boarded up ever since. Last year the Journal reported on how the RBL head office planned to clear the site, having submitted a planning application to demolish the building.