Barrowby family to star in special Channel 4 programme
Published: 17:00, 09 August 2020
An inspirational family from Barrowby will be featured in a Channel 4 programme next week.
Three-year-old Imogen Laragy-Hully, of Mill Row, Barrowby, will star in ‘At Home Superheroes’ along with her mum Gemma, 35, dad Matt, 38 and brother Felix, seven, as they take part in the UK’s largest interactive sporting event dedicated to the nation’s 13.3 million people with disabilities.
Imogen was diagnosed with a very rare condition called 3p25 deletion syndrome, when she was just 18 days old.
