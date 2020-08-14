Play area in Grantham area deliberately damaged
The play area at Barrowby Village Green has seen two pieces of play equipment deliberately damaged.
The trim trail has been dismantled with the hooks that support the children removed, while the see saw’s metal has been sheared.
The damaged equipment has been removed where possible and taped off to ensure children’s safety.
Phil Cupit, chairman of Barrowby Parish Council, said: “Naturally, we are concerned for children’s safety, so we have increased the frequency of our visual checks of the equipment.
"We’ve also engaged a repair company that specialises in play equipment to do an extended annual service. They will also affect the repairs.
“Police are treating it as criminal damage and are increasing their patrols in the area.”
No arrests have been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and call 101 referring to incident 472 of August 6.
More by this authorMatthew Taylor
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)