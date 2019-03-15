Barrowby schoolgirl donates long locks to 'help poorly children'

A seven-year-old girl has donated her long locks to a charity which makes wigs for young cancer patients.

Emilia Hoyes had 10 inches off her hair chopped off at home on Saturday for The Little Princess Trust (LPT), which provides free real hair wigs to children and young adults who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

The Barrowby schoolgirl came up with the idea after watching Children in Need last year

Her mum, Louise Thurman, helped to organise the fund-raiser for Emilia.

She said: “Emilia felt sad that some children have no hair through being poorly. She said that as she had lots of hair she wanted to give it to the poorly children.”

So on Saturday, Emilia bravely had an incredible 10 inches cut off her hair by close family friend Jo Bateson.

Louise added: “She was very nervous before the haircut but was extremely happy with the end result.”

To mark the occasion, Emilia’s family visited Miller and Carter Steakhouse, Barrowby Road, where the general manager kindly said he will treat Emilia to her meal as she had done such an amazing act. As well as donating her hair, Emilia also raised £505 for the trust.

Louise added: “We as her parents are immensely proud of Emilia and her kindness by donating her beautiful hair to help poorly children. The money she has also raised is more than we could have dreamed of.”

A spokesman at The LPT said: “A huge thank you to Emilia. We can use her hair to make a real-hair wig which we provide, free-of-charge, to youngsters experiencing the devastating effects of hair loss as a result of cancer or another medical condition. Each wig costs our charity around £550 to produce and fit so Emilia’s fundraising will go towards funding the wigs too.”