Barrowby singers to perform in New York

A small group of village choir singers have set up a crowdfunding campaign after being invited to New York to perform in a prestigious concert next month.

Raised in Song, a small acapella choir based in Barrowby, are set to perform in the Total Vocal concert in New York, after concert organisers saw some of their videos online.

After sending in more videos, the organisers picked the small village choir as one of the groups who they wanted to take part in its fourth annual presentation, which will also feature distinguished concert singers and contemporary acappella choirs and individual singers from all over the globe.

They will be singing and performing at the David Geffen Hall in front of 3000 people under the direction of Deke Sharon, who arranged and produced the music for american musical comedy Pitch Perfect.

Five members of the small choir, which is lead by singer and songwriter Abi Moore, are hoping to raise enough money to help them join the rest of the choir in the Big Apple next month.

Jilly Woolerton, who joined the choir four years ago, said: “We are not a professional choir. We put on performances for family and friends at Christmas and in the summer. We are, therefore, used to singing in modest venues such as churches and village halls.

“We come from a whole range of backgrounds and a variety of ages from eighteen and post-retirement, so this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for many of us and the five of us are hoping to raise enough funds for ourselves to be able to take part in this amazing opportunity.”

The choir will spend five days in New York at the end of next month and will take part in a couple of two to three intensive workshops with Deke followed by a dress rehearsal before the concert, which will also be streamed live globally.

Jilly added: “We would dearly appreciate any support with this to help us on our way. Any funds raised will be shared between the five of us in order to cover the cost of travelling to New York, the fees for the professional workshops we will be taking part in before the final performance and our accommodation.”

The five members have organised a fundraising event, including a fashion show, at Ancaster Village Hall.

Visitors can be in with a chance of winning an overnight stay courtesy of the Cairn Hotel Group at the raffle with other prizes donated by the Craft Gin Club and more locally from The Meres, Anytime Fitness, Grantham Tennis Club, Scott’s Hair Design, Watkin’s, Graves Jewellers, Grantham Gingerbread, The Oriel Window in Long Bennington, Ciao Bella as well as those donated by stall holders.

Raised in Song orginally starting out as a carol singing course. It started out with just eight members who had very little singing experience and turned up to a Christmas carol concert workshop.

Fast forward five years and it now has over 30 members, who meet weekly and collectively sing up to five parts of harmony and perform songs by the classic contemporary pop songwriters from the past 50 years.

n The fundraising event takes place at Ancaster Village Hall on Saturday March 3, with stalls from 1.30 until 5.30pm. It will be followed by a fashion show at 7pm. For tickets, please contact the Grantham Journal, who will be able to pass on your details.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jilly-woolerton.