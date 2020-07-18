Barrowby woman, 88, raises more than £1,100 for residential homes with marathon walk in her garden

The 88-year-old mother of two care workers has raised more than £1,100 for the staff and residents at the two Grantham homes where they work.

Bette Whittle, of Barrowby, walked the equivalent of a marathon, 26.2 miles, around her garden over two weeks.

The money was raised to pay for treats at Brick Kiln Place and King’s Court where her daughters Anne-Marie and Alison work. Residents at Brick Kiln Place have already enjoyed a Midsummer Day buffet thanks to Bette.