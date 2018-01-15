Barrowby woman launches dog walking business

Have your say

Redundancy has led a Barrowby woman to start a new business that makes use of her passion for dogs.

Carol Lyon, 45, launched Woofwalks in November after being made redundant the month before.

She had previously worked 12 years as a compliance officer for debt management company Totemic.

Carol said: “I walk dogs, carry out pet visits, if someone goes out for the day, I can let the dogs out for a walk and spend time with them. I also do puppy training.”

The mother-of-three has a border collie called Molly and has always loved dogs.

She said: “I always had dogs as a youngster and for a time I worked in a kennels. But then my three boys came along, Danny, 20, Nathan, 18, and Anthony, 16.”

This meant raising a family and working for Totemic on the Springfield Business Park until redundancy struck.

Carol continued: “I really have a passion for dogs. I have done my DBS checks, I have undertook a first aid course, I have done a dog training course with the Institute of Modern Dog Training and I am fully insured.

“Business has been slow since I started but I have built up a couple of clients. I go out in all weathers. It doesn’t faze me. I enjoy walking dogs. Once you start walking, you soon warm up.”

Carol can be contacted on 07817 662635.