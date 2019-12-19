Barrowby youngsters perform 'Supersonic Lamb' nativity
Published: 09:22, 19 December 2019
| Updated: 09:24, 19 December 2019
Youngsters in Years 1 and 2 at Barrowby Primary School hit the stage last week to perform their nativity ‘Supersonic Lamb’.
Deputy mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward, was invited to watch.
He said: “Watching these young people perform makes me smile and feel very proud. It must fill them with confidence to perform to so many.”
Headteacher Len Batey added: “The children thoroughly enjoyed performing. It was a wonderful to have so many parents, governors and the deputy mayor come and enjoy Christmas at Barrowby.”
More by this authorTracey Davies