Barrowby youngsters perform 'Supersonic Lamb' nativity

Youngsters in Years 1 and 2 at Barrowby Primary School hit the stage last week to perform their nativity ‘Supersonic Lamb’.

Deputy mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward, was invited to watch.

He said: “Watching these young people perform makes me smile and feel very proud. It must fill them with confidence to perform to so many.”

Barrowby School Nativity.

Headteacher Len Batey added: “The children thoroughly enjoyed performing. It was a wonderful to have so many parents, governors and the deputy mayor come and enjoy Christmas at Barrowby.”

