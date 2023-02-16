Fly-tipped waste was found dumped in a layby.

Philip Salathiel, a member of the Bottesford Wombles, a group that cleans up litter in Bottesford, Easthorpe, Muston and Normanton, discovered the tub in a layby on Main Street, Muston.

Other items including wood and a wooden box was found in the tub.

The bath tub was found dumped in a lay-by. Photo: Philip Salathiel (62474825)

He said: "It beggars belief, that's the way I describe it. It never fails to amaze me."

Philip reported the fly-tip to Melton Borough Council and he has been told it will be dealt with within 52 hours.

Anyone can report fly-tipping on the Love Clean Streets app, a free app to report incidents on.

The bath tub was found dumped in a lay-by. Photo: Philip Salathiel (62474957)

Philip added: "If anyone comes across stuff like that, they can use the app and it will be reported to the right people."