Hundreds of spectators, including schoolchildren, filled Wyndham Park and lined the streets as Grantham hosted the Queen's Baton Relay yesterday (July 11) ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth games.

Twelve batonbearers took part in the Grantham section of the relay which has crossed the country ahead of the Games which take place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Four of those taking part in the Grantham leg of the relay were local people. They were cycling campaigner Roy Redman, cancer survivor Rachael Bradley, Swimarathon organiser Roger Graves and teacher Hannah San Jose who supports Kenyan charity Educate for Life.