A Rivercare group which has been cleaning up the Witham through Grantham for 17 years received a special award from the BBC yesterday.

BBC presenter Melvyn Prior awarded the group the BBC Radio Lincolnshire Make A Difference Green Champions Award after the group were crowned champions earlier this year

David Martin, co-leader of the group, said: "We had a nice sizeable group there that certainly represented the group over the 17 years. We had a quick photo call and then we rushed for shelter in the Wyndham Park Memorial Arch.

"Melvyn then had a chat with all the group, recording it, it gave some content for a piece that was broadcast this afternoon on BBC Radio Lincolnshire."

The RiverCare group receives it award from BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior. (49744916)

David said he hoped it would be possible to display the award in the Wyndham Park Visitor Centre for a couple of weeks for people to take a closer look.