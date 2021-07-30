BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior presents Green Champions Award to Grantham RiverCare
A Rivercare group which has been cleaning up the Witham through Grantham for 17 years received a special award from the BBC yesterday.
BBC presenter Melvyn Prior awarded the group the BBC Radio Lincolnshire Make A Difference Green Champions Award after the group were crowned champions earlier this year
David Martin, co-leader of the group, said: "We had a nice sizeable group there that certainly represented the group over the 17 years. We had a quick photo call and then we rushed for shelter in the Wyndham Park Memorial Arch.
"Melvyn then had a chat with all the group, recording it, it gave some content for a piece that was broadcast this afternoon on BBC Radio Lincolnshire."
David said he hoped it would be possible to display the award in the Wyndham Park Visitor Centre for a couple of weeks for people to take a closer look.