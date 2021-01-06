BBC set to broadcast free lessons during lockdown

The BBC has announced that it will broadcast lessons aimed at both primary and secondary schoolchildren.

With many schools moving to remote learning and the nation moving into its third lockdown, the move aims to ensure children can access educational content, even without access to the internet.

Starting from Monday, CBBC will air three hours of primary school lessons each weekday, while BBC Two will offer at least two hours of educational content for secondary school pupils.

The BBC educational content will begin from Monday January 11. (43669864)

The CBBC content will include BBC Live Lessons and BBC Bitesize Daily, as well as educational programming such as Horrible Histories and Art Ninja.

The content aired on the BBC, centred around the GCSE curriculum, will be based upon Bitesize Daily secondary shows. In addition, adaptations of Shakespeare and other classic drama will be shown.

During the first lockdown, schoolchildren could access lessons through BBC iPlayer, red button and online, but not through TV channels.

Bitesize Daily primary and secondary will also air every day on the BBC red button, with episodes available on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Tim Davie, BBC director general, said: “Ensuring children across the UK have the opportunity to continue to follow the appropriate core parts of their nation’s school curriculum has been a key priority for the BBC throughout this past year.

“Education is absolutely vital - the BBC is here to play its part and I’m delighted that we have been able to bring this to audiences so swiftly.”

Oliver Dowden, secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said: "The BBC has helped the nation through some of the toughest moments of the last century, and for the next few weeks it will help our children learn whilst we stay home.

“This will be a lifeline to parents and I welcome the BBC playing its part.”