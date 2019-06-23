'BBC wrong to ask licence fee from pensioners'

Our current crop of politicians make me die.

You’ve got Nick Boles saying he’s no longer a Tory but still our MP, and ex-Labour, third-rate political mercenary Chuka Umuna flip-flopping between three parties claiming by-elections are not necessary because his constituency is Remain, like his new party the Liberals.

Mr Boles’ constituency, unfortunately, is Leave and he admits a ‘no deal’ Brexit is driven by us older voters in more confortable circumstances.

Grantham Journal letters. (7652819)

Perhaps that’s why the BBC want to screw a £154 licence fee from us in this political conspiracy.

A state-funded quango should never have been given responsibility for its own financing by the Tories. They have shot themselves in the foot again.

They are giving taxing powers to the BBC along with party political power.

These 3.7 million pensioners, like me, will be victims of this BBC punishment tax.

Brexiteers or not, we will fight this all the way to the courts, and prison if necessary.

I wonder if we’ll all get free defence lawyers like real criminals.

Rod Hatherill

Lodge Way, Grantham