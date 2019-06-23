'BBC wrong to ask licence fee from pensioners'
Our current crop of politicians make me die.
You’ve got Nick Boles saying he’s no longer a Tory but still our MP, and ex-Labour, third-rate political mercenary Chuka Umuna flip-flopping between three parties claiming by-elections are not necessary because his constituency is Remain, like his new party the Liberals.
Mr Boles’ constituency, unfortunately, is Leave and he admits a ‘no deal’ Brexit is driven by us older voters in more confortable circumstances.
Perhaps that’s why the BBC want to screw a £154 licence fee from us in this political conspiracy.
A state-funded quango should never have been given responsibility for its own financing by the Tories. They have shot themselves in the foot again.
They are giving taxing powers to the BBC along with party political power.
These 3.7 million pensioners, like me, will be victims of this BBC punishment tax.
Brexiteers or not, we will fight this all the way to the courts, and prison if necessary.
I wonder if we’ll all get free defence lawyers like real criminals.
Rod Hatherill
Lodge Way, Grantham
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.