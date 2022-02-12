Dog fouling has been a hot topic on the ‘Nextdoor’ Community App this week across Grantham and District. To name but a few locations, Swinegate, Church Street, Manners Street and Hill Avenue.

The list could go on with residents feeling angry at dog owners, who fail to pick up their dogs mess and dispose of it responsibly. All SKDC Street bins allow dog pooh bags to be disposed of this way. Annually over eight million dogs producing 1,000 tons of waste across the country, left unattended can cause toxocariasis if you come into contact with it , which can lead to blindness or seizures.

Most dog owners are responsible but a minority are not, otherwise reports would not be continually coming in.

Dog fouling (33194518)

SKDC Environmental Department Policy is education in the first instance where offences are committed if a person whilst in charge of a dog fails to remove faeces from land open to the air and to which the public have access. If an offender fails to clean up after their dog, they will be issued with a fixed penalty notice. Should this fine be not paid, court action may be taken.

SKDC continues to work with dog owners and urges those who witness fouling, or know the identity of regular offenders to report it to www.southkesteven.gov.uk

Not only is it irresponsible and unpleasant you can be fined. If you know the identity of the dog owner who regularly lets their dog foul in public and fails to pick it up please report it. At the last Manners Street coffee morning a resident complained about a dog owner letting their dog foul next to their doorstep.

We are a dog loving nation but we need to consider others to help keep our streets and parks clean.

Councillor Ray Wootten

SKDC Ward member for St Wulfram’s