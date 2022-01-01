London North Eastern Railway is launching a new campaign in order to tackle anti-social behaviour that is being experienced by railway workers.

The 'Be Kind' campaign originally began as a LNER initiative but now includes partners from across the wider rail industry.

Members of station and onboard staff, including those at Grantham Station, will be wearing a range of badges to encourage people to be kind when travelling by train.

Badges for the LNER 'Be Kind' campaign (53990277)

The badges feature phrases such as 'I am someone's mum' and 'I am someone's brother', and are designed to humanise the wearer and to remind those they interact with that they are more than just a uniform.

LNER colleagues across the East Coast route, which includes Grantham, begun wearing the badges earlier this month and will continue wearing them into the new year.

A badge for the LNER 'Be Kind' campaign (53990280)

Claire Ansley, customer experience director at LNER, said: "Having seen the impact that anti-social and rude behaviour can have on our customers and colleagues, it was important that we took action and formed LNER’s Be Kind campaign.

"As a first step, our new range of badges are a simple way for us to support our station and onboard teams whilst out and about and we’re already seeing that they are generating a lot of positive conversations with customers."

Alongside the badges that focus on family relationships, there are also badges that feature illustrated animals, such as a lion with the words 'Don't roar at me'.

In addition to the badges, LNER will continue to work with other train companies to explore ways to encourage kindness on the railway.