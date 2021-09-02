Grantham care home residents enjoyed a beach day last month.

The Newton House Nursing Home, on Barrowby Road, had it's first beach day on Thursday, August 26 for residents.

All of the residents took part in the day, which included an ice-cream from an ice-cream van, live music and seaside accessories.General manager, Tina Fazackerley, said: "I think my favourite part was seeing how much the residents enjoyed it."

Left to right: Residents Josie and Joan (50626151)

The day was just for the residents and staff at the home due to the Covid restrictions, but they hope to have one big event each month which will hopefully allow for families again in the future.

Tina added: "We're getting people to do a Christmas market, we're going to see if we could make our own sort of German market."The beach day took place inside due to the weather, but residents still enjoyed themselves with the sand, bubbles and beach balls.

Residents and staff enjoying the beach day festivities (50626154)

Singer Dave Cox provided live music for the day, a favourite of the home as he provides them with a list of songs and allows them to make requests.

Tina added that all the residents enjoy live music and that "every event turns into dancing."