A beacon lighting ceremony is set to take place in Grantham for the Queen's Jubilee.

One Thursday, June 2, from 5pm to 10pm a beacon lighting ceremony will take place in Dysart Park to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The beacon will be lit by Major Guy Page, representing Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

Cllr Trollope-Bellew with Chris Kennedy and the Jubilee bench for Dysart Park (56577042)

The free event has been jointly organised by the South Kesteven District Council and the Dysart Park action Group.

The Cranwell Military Wives Choir and The Jammy Codgers will also be performing at the event.

Visitors can bring a picnic with blankets and chairs or buy from a food court as the evening winds towards the beacon lighting, which will be preceded by a short service.

Platinum Jubilee beacon (56577037)

Grantham metal specialist Roll and Scroll will be donating new bandstand railings, which are set to be unveiled on the night, as well as a special commemorative bench.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC cabinet member for culture and the visitor economy, said: "It's an honour to host one of the UK's beacon lightings in one of our parks.

"This a truly unique milestone for the country, celebrating 70 years of the Queen’s reign and we are delighted to join in the celebrations. We invite as many people as possible to come and join us.

"Once again we are extremely grateful to Chris Kennedy at Roll and Scroll for his generosity in providing the bandstand railings and commemoration bench for Dysart Park."

Are you planning an event for the jubilee? Let us know. Send an email to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk with your name and phone number with details of your event and the date and time it will take place.