Beacon of Light to be lit at Belton House to mark Armistice

A Beacon of Light will be lit at Belton House on Sunday 11 November as part of an evening of commemoration to remember those men and women who served at Belton Park and Harrowby Camps during the First World War.

This free event is open to anyone who would like to join the Belton team on the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Over 170,000 men from the UK and the Commonwealth passed through the training camp at Belton Park and Harrowby between 1914 and 1918, before being posted to the front lines. Many more returned with Blighty wounds to Belton Park Military Hospital and were cared for by members of the Royal Army Medical Corps, Queen Alexandra Military Nurses, Voluntary Aid Detachments and other volunteers.

Throughout the evening, members of the Grantham Explorer Scouts will be reading poetry written by soldiers at Belton House 100 year ago, and the event will close with the bells of St. Peter and St. Paul’s Church ringing out for peace.

Melissa Maynard, Belton’s Learning & Community Officer, said: "Whenever you read about the First World War locally, you get a great sense of the many kindnesses that the people of Grantham showed the soldiers, and the losses incurred by many local families.

"This is an opportunity for us to come together to remember, as the community did 100 years ago."

"Adelaide, Countess Brownlow, arranged and paid for every soldier leaving Grantham to be given a hot drink and meat pie on their way to the station.

"To remember these small gestures of support, everyone who visits for the beacon lighting will be given a hot cup of Horlicks, sponsored by Amia Foods."

During the evening, The Last Post will sound the start of a two-minute silence before a descendant of one of Belton’s gardeners killed in 1918 lights the beacon.

The café will be serving hot pulled pork sandwiches and other light refreshments.

Belton House is very grateful for the support of the many different members of the community in creating this special evening of commemoration.

Gates will open at 18:15 and more information about the event can be found at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house

Images: JILL WILBRAHAM