Staff and care home residents have enjoyed an afternoon of cabaret hits.

Newton House Care Home, in Grantham, welcomed Neil and Nicky from Clearer Productions for an afternoon of singing.

“Beaming faces lit the room” as Neil and Nicky performed songs from the cabaret circuit including hits by Judy Garland, Peggy Lee and Shirley Basset’s ‘Hey Big Spender’.

Newton House Care Home in Grantham enjoyed an afternoon of cabaret songs.

Resident ambassador Beryl said: “The whole show was inclusive and seeing the beautiful dresses was such a delight, and the wonderful shoes too much. Nicky and Neil are so very pleasant to us all.”

Sonia Fairhurst, general manager at the home, said: “Music has been recognised as an effective way of engaging people including those with dementia which make up a large proportion of care home residents.

The residents heard some classics from the cabaret circuit.

“Music evokes memories, it unites and connects people, no matter what their age, to a moment in time and brings joy both to those performing and those listening.”