Britain's "premier Beatles band" are heading to Grantham for the first time.

The Upbeat Beatles, who have been performing together for over 17 years, are heading to the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham on Saturday, March 25.

The band will be performing all of the Fab Four's classics in 'the greatest songbook in history'.

The Upbeat Beatles are coming to Grantham. Photo: S17 Promotions (61921815)

Fans will be treated to two hours of the ultimate swinging 60's show, where they will hear classics such as 'She Loves You', 'Hey Jude', 'Let It Be', 'Yesterday', 'Eleanor Rigby', 'Penny Lane', 'Strawberry Fields', 'Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds' and many more.

Audiences will be taken on the band's 'long and winding road' from their early days at The Cavern in Liverpool, to the days where Beatlemania took the world by storm.

Narrative and video will accompany the performance.

Tickets are on sale at www.guildhallartscentre.com or can call the box office on 01476 406158.

People can also buy tickets in person from the Guildhall Arts Centre, St Peters Hill.