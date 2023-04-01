The UK’s “premier Beatles” band rocked the night away last weekend when Beatlemania headed to town.

The Upbeat Beatles, who have performed together for over 17 years, got the crowds up and twisting in their seats at the Meres Leisure Centre on Saturday (March 25).

On arrival, I was told I was too young to be there, but I simply said that no one was too old for legends such as The Beatles as their music crosses over decades into multiple generations.

The Upbeat Beatles brought Beatlemania to Grantham. (63294608)

The show flashed through the years of the Fab Four and was split into four prominent eras.

The first showcased their early days, back in 1961 when they made their debut at the infamous Cavern Club in their home city of Liverpool.

As someone who has always been a fan of the band, it was great to hear classics such as Love Me Do and She Loves You.

The second section covered their American domination. The addition of the background screen with footage from the time really made you feel like you were in the height of Beatlemania.

Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club band brought in the next era for the band and the fourth section showcased their final years together.

It was obvious why these four had been performing for so long as they were spot on with not only the voices of the band, but their personalities and movements.

All four interacted well with the crowd and made sure they were always in high spirits.

However, Paul McCartney was the most interactive making him the storyteller of this night.

John Lennon’s voice sounded the most alike to the legend he was portraying.

The Beatles songbook is full of classics, but there were some crowd favourites that stood out on the night.

Hide Your Love Away, performed as a solo by John, was one of the slower songs performed, but it provided a sombre but soulful tribute to the original.

One you could really tap your foot to was Come Together as the bass really built up the song up.

A highlight of the night was the way the band would transition into songs.

Eight Days of the Week, my favourite of the night, was followed by I Feel Fine and as both are upbeat tunes, it made them a perfect mash-up.

The other standout was the smooth transition of I Saw Her Standing There into Twist and Shout.

Paul requested that audience members would stand up and twist, and that request did not fail.

As the night closed, the audience cried out for an encore and it is what they got, as the four performed two more songs including a reprise of Sgt Pepper's.

The only thing I would have wished to see was Lady Madonna performed, but that is me just being biased as it is a favourite of mine.

The night was overall a success as Grantham audiences sang out the Beatles classics loudly and proudly.

The band even teased that they may make a return this time next year, so watch this space…