A salon owner has applied for planning permission to turn a commercial property into a location for her beauty business.

The High Street property has been vacant for more than a year but a Grantham entrepreneur is hoping to transform the empty property into a beauty salon.

Salon owner, Emily Simpson, launched Tiger Lilli Beauty in 2018 based at her home in Grantham but a bigger location offers many new possibilities for her business.

Tiger Lily (49925696)

Tiger Lilli Beauty is bringing a touch of modern beauty to the town which has been attracting the younger clientèle.

Emily said: "I saw a gap in the market in Grantham, and I've always loved beauty, I was a bit scared to open the salon but I just went for it, struggled for about a year but now it's really just kicked off.

"We're just expanding on the services we do at the moment, we are lash and brow specialists but also we're a beauty training centre."

The Tiger Lilli Beauty salon (49850139)

She added: "We really are focussing on the academy side of things as well, so I'm supporting local girls, the two employees that I've got they had no training and I trained them myself, it's just all about supporting local businesses and helping others and really lifting the younger generation of girls in Grantham.

Emily hopes to move into the new store location in early October if she receives planning permission to change the use of the building and adding a gold metal shop sign above the window.

The new location would mean that Emily is able to offer her clients a wider variety of services, and she is looking to host other self-employed services in a clinic room.