A Grantham wildlife photographer has captured pictures of winter visiting birds in his garden.

Steve Nesbitt, a wildlife photographer known as lincssnapper on social media, spotted the birds in his garden and wondered if other residents had seen any unusual birds.

There were four different birds that visited Steve, which he said are Lesser Redpolls.

Steve Nesbitt spotted some Lesser Redpolls in his garden. Photo via lincssnapper (62104615)

He explained that the birds with pink on their chest are males.

Steve said: "I have been getting some nice winter visiting birds in my garden that other residents may well be seeing as well with some knowing what they are and others not so."

