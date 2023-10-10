A Grantham beauty business owner has been shortlisted for an award.

Chelsea Wilson, owner of Chelsea Wilson - Hair, tan and beauty specialist, has been shortlisted in the Best for Blondes category in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

Chelsea said it is “amazing” to be shortlisted.

Chelsea Wilson

She added: “I am a small business that’s been running for just over a year now.

“I have a talent for blondes and to be recognised for this is just amazing!

“I’m already a winner for getting this far. I’m a mum of three and running a business can be very hard work having to juggle everything, but hard work pays off.

“I’m proud of what my business has become so far and I’m only at the beginning.

“I look forward to the future and to see where my journey takes me.”

For more information on Chelsea’s beauty services, go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083361751530.

Chelsea will attend a red carpet event at the ICC in Birmingham on June 1, 2024 to find out the results.