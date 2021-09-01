A health and cosmetics retailer is revamping its beauty hall in Grantham.

Boots is reinventing 30 beauty halls on local high streets and in towns across the UK, with Grantham's High Street store one of the branches that has been chosen.

As a result, Boots customers can now get a flagship beauty experience in Grantham, which includes new sought-after brands, as well as tips for beauty regime and personalised beauty and skincare advice from Boots Beauty Specialists in-store.

Boots is revamping its Grantham beauty hall (50808253)

The new and improved beauty hall in Grantham will include new brands such as Huda Beauty, Fenty Beauty, and Clinique.

With restrictions lifting in England, samples and testers are back too, meaning beauty lovers will also be able to trial and test their favourite beauty products in store, with consultations also available.

Alice Rafferty, premium beauty senior buying manager, Boots UK said: “We are so excited to be reinventing 30 of our beauty halls across towns and cities in the UK.

"We now have more beauty brands than anywhere else on the high street and will be shaking up our offering in these stores by introducing the likes of Drunk Elephant, MAC, NARS and Fenty making these world-famous brands even more accessible to our beauty-loving customers.

"From our inspirational, new-concept beauty halls to our Boots Beauty Specialists who can give expert, brand-neutral advice, we are so proud of the progress we are continuing to make.”