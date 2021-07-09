A beauty salon has been inundated with requests from women for England-themed nails ahead of Sunday's big game.

Lorna Worsley, who runs Enhance Beauty in Brook Street, Grantham, says her staff have been busy painting England flags for the last few weeks but demand has ramped up since the Three Lions reached the final after a nail-biting game against Denmark on Wednesday night.

The team, led by Harry Kane, will take on Italy on Sunday in a bid to lift the trophy.

England nails by Jodie at Enhance Beauty in Grantham

Unfortunately, the salon, which also has a branch in Sleaford, is fully booked and a long list for any cancellations.

"We've had toes and fingers and lots of different designs," Lorna said.

"Nails is a really good way of showing your support for the team, especially if you have got to wear a work uniform and we often find a big demand with patriotic events. In the past, we have done a lot of Olympic-themed nails as well."

Lorna and her staff will be backing the team to win against Italy on Sunday night and fortunately, the salon opens later on a Monday than usual to give the staff time to recover.

"Unfortunately the windows in Brook Street are a bit too small to get an England flag but we'll all be cheering on the boys and the game is perfect timing for us," said Lorna.

England reaching the final has already been a boost the country needs, according to Lorna, and them lifting the trophy will be the icing on the cake.

"The pandemic has already brought out the best in the community but this is a positive thing to bring the nation together, and with restrictions lifting on July 19, it's a great time to get such a big boost."

Elsewhere, Belvoir Bakery has been showing its support for the national team by selling England-themed cupcakes at Grantham Market last weekend.

Cupcakes on sale at Belvoir Bakery's stall at Grantham Market

How is your business backing England? Email us at: comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

