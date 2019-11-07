Bedroom and hallway severely damaged in flat fire in Barrowby

A bedroom and hallway were severely damaged at a flat fire in Barrowby last night.

Two crews from Grantham and three from Sleaford, Bingham and Newark were called to the fire at Westry Corner, Barrowby, shortly before 5pm.

There was also smoke damage to the remainder of property.

(6279009)

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using two hose reels, one main jet and four breathing apparatus.

No injuries have been reported.