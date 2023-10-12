A local beekeeper has achieved “standout” results in his latest show.

Simon Croson, of Caythorpe, appeared in the Derbyshire Beekeepers Honey Show on Sunday (October 8).

As a result of the awards he received, he achieved the most points in the show.

Simon Croson in Heather Moors, in Yorkshire.

Simon, of the Grantham District Beekeepers, said: “I was fortunate enough to be awarded a few awards.

“My standout results were heather honey, best in show, best tasting honey in show, best medium and best dark honey in show, along with first place for wonderful wax blocks.

“I had some long journeys to the Heather Moors [in Yorkshire] to take my bees to collect the honey.

Simon appeared at the Derbyshire Honey Show.

The awards Simon received meant he received the most amount of points.

“I went especially to obtain honey and the unique heather wax just for the show bench.

“The judge said it was the best heather honey he had judged for a few years and that is taking into account honey he has recently judged in Scotland.”

The awards Simon received meant he received the most amount of points.

The awards Simon received meant he received the most amount of points.

Simon has registered his exhibits into The National Honey Show, which will be held later this month at Sandown Park Racecourse in Surrey.