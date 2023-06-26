A beekeeper has had his first success of the show season.

Simon Croson, a member of the Grantham District Beekeepers, won various awards at the Lincolnshire Beekeepers Honey Show last Wednesday (June 21).

Simon, from Caythorpe, said it was a “great few days sharing and exhibiting the craft of beekeeping at its products”.

Simon Croson and the trophies he won

He added: “It was a good feeling being in strong competition.

“The bees provided some great materials for me to work with but there is still a lot to do to make those products into award winners.

“I was particularly pleased with the mead which won best mead in the show out of over 20 bottles, it was also the mead which I made for my daughters wedding back in April.

Simon won seven trophies in total

“It’s great to show our beekeeping products with a wide audience the trophies and accolades are an added bonus.”

In total, Simon came away with seven trophies.