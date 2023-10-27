Home   News   Article

Grantham beekeeper appears in National Honey Show in London

By Katie Green
Published: 10:00, 27 October 2023

A local beekeeper has taken part in the National Honey Show.

Simon Croson, from Caythorpe, appeared in the show yesterday (Thursday) in London.

Amongst 2,000 other exhibits, Simon, who is a member of the Grantham District Beekeepers, came away from the show with various awards.

Simon Croson appeared at the National Honey Show, in London.
Simon Croson appeared at the National Honey Show, in London.

He said: “The show was opened by Princess Anne and it runs until tomorrow (Saturday).

“It features exhibitors from all over the world and I was lucky to have won two first prizes.”

One of Simon's exhibit that received first prize.
One of Simon's exhibit that received first prize.

One of Simon’s first prizes was a “coveted” Centenary medal.

