A local beekeeper has taken part in the National Honey Show.

Simon Croson, from Caythorpe, appeared in the show yesterday (Thursday) in London.

Amongst 2,000 other exhibits, Simon, who is a member of the Grantham District Beekeepers, came away from the show with various awards.

He said: “The show was opened by Princess Anne and it runs until tomorrow (Saturday).

“It features exhibitors from all over the world and I was lucky to have won two first prizes.”

One of Simon’s first prizes was a “coveted” Centenary medal.