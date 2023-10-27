Grantham beekeeper appears in National Honey Show in London
Published: 10:00, 27 October 2023
A local beekeeper has taken part in the National Honey Show.
Simon Croson, from Caythorpe, appeared in the show yesterday (Thursday) in London.
Amongst 2,000 other exhibits, Simon, who is a member of the Grantham District Beekeepers, came away from the show with various awards.
He said: “The show was opened by Princess Anne and it runs until tomorrow (Saturday).
“It features exhibitors from all over the world and I was lucky to have won two first prizes.”
One of Simon’s first prizes was a “coveted” Centenary medal.