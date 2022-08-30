A Grantham beekeeper has won a trophy he has dreamed of winning for over 10 years for his exhibits.

Simon Croson, a member of the Grantham District Beekeepers, was awarded the coveted Silver Queen Bee trophy at the Bristol Honey show in Stoke Bishop on Sunday, August 28.

This was after he accumulated the most points from a variety of classes he entered exhibits into.

Simon said: "In my early beekeeping days, when I got into the show scene and competing, I was looking at broader events.

"I saw a picture of this silver trophy. A black and white photo of these typical old guys in the 1920s stood next to this trophy and thought what a fantastic trophy.

"I thought this would be an amazing trophy to see, never mind win."

Simon entered exhibits into a number of classes including light honey, medium honey, dark honey, granulated, soft set, mead and photography.

He added: "I knew I was pretty good in most of these classes so I thought if I'm going to go and do this, I might as well enter something into every class."

The show took place in Bristol, a three-and-a-half hour drive from Simon, who lives in Caythorpe.

He knew it was a long way to go but after discussing it with his wife, he decided to enter the show.

On Friday, August 26, he took his exhibits to the event and came back that night.

On the Saturday (August 27), he was waiting for the results to be announced, so he drove back to Bristol on the Sunday (August 28).

As he entered the show hall, he saw the show secretary who congratulated him on his victory.

Simon added: "I said are you serious? So many people came up to me and thanked me for coming down and making the show a little bit better.

"They said to me I was the furthest exhibitor they had had in a number of years.

"It was absolutely priceless when I walked in. From the heart, I felt like a little boy. Ten years ago I saw this picture and thought it would be nice to see the trophy."

The Silver Queen trophy is over 100 years old so Simon was unable to take it home. However, he was presented with a blue cup as a memento for being the Silver Queen winner.