A local beekeeper has made an urgent plea to the public over the increase in Asian hornet nests across the UK, believing it is “now inevitable these invasive predators will reach Lincolnshire”.

Stewart Maher runs Haceby Bees, just east of Grantham, and is the Asian hornet co-ordinator for the Lincolnshire Beekeepers Association. He is calling on members of the public to report any sightings.

A dramatic increase in Asian hornet nests is raising fears the insect invaders will eventually cause “catastrophic” damage to UK bee populations.

The creatures pose a risk to other insects and honey bees in particular. Image: iStock.

Record numbers of sightings of the predator, which feasts on honey bees, wasps and other insects, are being tracked by the National Bee Unit, which is urging people to report a hornet if spotted.

So far in 2023 there have been 32 Asian hornet nests found in 27 locations – far more than in the last six years combined.

Although most locations are in the south, beekeepers across the country are concerned.

Stewart Maher, of Lincolnshire Beekeepers Association pictured with Ada Pederson who won the Leslie Thorne Award for most promising young beekeeper earlier this summer.

Mr Maher said the situation is now “perilous”. He explained: “The Asian hornet is an ecological disaster.

“The past few years have been a ticking time bomb for bees, with climate change, intensive farming and the decrease in flora and fauna all adding up - but it is beyond devastating that we are now seeing the numbers of Asian hornet nests increase dramatically in Britain.

“This is an invasive species; our bees do not have any defences against them - but we can protect them. We can be their defence.”

So what is an Asian hornet, why is it so feared and perhaps most importantly – how can you recognise one and where do you report it?

What is an Asian hornet?

Native to Asia, their arrival in Europe was first recorded in France in 2004 when a hornet is thought to have arrived in a consignment of pottery from China.

The Asian hornet. Image: iStock.

Since then numbers on the continent have grown and as of December 2022, the Asian hornet was declared as established in Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Jersey. In France alone there are now more than half a million nests annually.

In 2016, the Asian hornet was discovered in the UK for the very first time in Tetbury, Gloucestershire and after 10 days of ‘intensive searching’ says the National Bee Unit, a nest was found and destroyed.

Genetic analysis in January 2023 found no evidence of an established population of Asian hornets with those found most likely to be from the European population having arrived in cargo or possibly even blown across the Channel. But eight months on and numbers are up hugely - raising fears the creature could take hold.

Why is there such concern?

While the hornet poses no greater risk to human health than any other wasp or hornet, it can cause huge damage to bee colonies and other insects.

An Asian hornet was seen eating a wasp in Folkestone, Kent. Picture: Simon Spratley

While 2022 saw just two sightings reported in the entire year, the hornet’s appearance has been recorded almost weekly throughout this summer – the latest nests having been found in Folkstone, Kent on August 30.

Earlier this month a Kent beekeeper filmed a hornet decapitating and eating a wasp in almost seconds.

Simon Spratley, from Shepway Bees described the footage as “horrifying” and said it was an insight into the damage the alien invaders can do if left alone.

Where found, hornet nests are destroyed by experts working for the National Bee Unit in a desperate attempt to protect the UK’s native species from further harm.

Asian hornet sightings have been a regular occurance all summer. Image: iStock.

People meanwhile are being encouraged to report any sightings, which can increase at this time of year, as the hornets step up preying on bee colonies until early November in typical ‘hawking behaviour’.

One Asian hornet alone can kill 60-90 honeybees per day, and dozens will ‘hawk’ a hive at any one time, decimating the bees and weakening the hive until it can’t survive.

Hornets, too, can be attracted to gardens and allotments in early autumn by rotting and fermenting fruit such as apples and plums, which are also attracting the bees and other insects they like to feed on.

What does an Asian hornet look like?

The Asian hornet is slightly smaller than our native hornet, with adult workers measuring from 25mm in length and queens measuring 30mm.

Their abdomen is mostly black except for the fourth segment on their tummy which will be a yellow or orange coloured band.

Bright yellow tips on its legs – earning it the nickname ‘the yellow legged hornet’ – can also make it easier to identify while its face is orange with two brownish red eyes.

The Asian hornet can ‘hawk’ a hive preying on bees. Image: iStock.

Defra’s chief plant and bee health officer Nicola Spence said staff will act when sightings are reported.

She explained: “By ensuring we are alerted to possible sightings as early as possible, we can take swift and effective action to stamp out the threat posed by Asian hornets.

“While the Asian hornet poses no greater risk to human health than other wasps or hornets, they can cause damage to honey bee colonies and other beneficial insects.

“Please continue to look out for any Asian hornets and if you think you’ve spotted one, report your sighting through the Asian hornet app or online.”

The Asian hornet is now well established in many European countries. Image: iStock.

Reporting a sighting

If you think you see an Asian hornet or nest, you can do one, or all, of the following:

- take a photo on your phone for identification and report it using the Asian Hornet Watch app, which is available on iOS and Android;

- report it online to the National Bee Unit here or call 0300 303 0094;

- contact Mr Maher at the Lincolnshire Beekeepers Association on 07891 989209.

The Asian hornet will be the topic of a talk at the next meeting of Grantham Beekeepers, on September 12 at the social club in Great Gonerby, starting at 7.30pm. The meeting is open to the public – anyone wishing to attend is asked to email granthambeekeepers@gmail.com