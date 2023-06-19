After achieving victory last year, a beekeeper will aim to be victorious once again in the upcoming show season.

Simon Croson, a member of the Grantham District Beekeepers, entered over 90 exhibits into honey shows last year, achieving 28 first places, 13 second places and five third places.

He will begin his next honey show season on Wednesday (June 21) at the Lincolnshire Beekeepers Honey Show.

Simon Croson with his trophies from 2022.

Simon said: “2022 was my best show season to date.

“I was lucky enough to win most points in all but one of the shows I entered and missed out on that one by a single point.

“I possibly won’t be able to replicate 2022, but it’s nice to have my name on trophies that are over 100 years old and see the names of some famous people on those trophies.

“Good luck to everyone this 2023 show season.”

The Lincolnshire Beekeepers Show is on Wednesday and Thursday (June 22) at the Lincolnshire Showground.