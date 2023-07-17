A beekeeper is “proud” of his success at a “well respected” honey show last week.

The Artisan Honey Company, owned by Simon Croson, achieved a number of awards at The Great Yorkshire Show, a show he competed in for the first time.

Simon, of Colsterworth, said: “The honey show is well respected as being one of the best in the country with very experienced showmen and women.

Simon Croson's winning displays at the Great Yorkshire Show.

“Several judges deliberated over the exhibits and we were so pleased to have received the number of awards we did.

“The mead and soft set honey were special results as I personally knew the other competitors and how good they were.

Simon Croson's wife Caroline was his 'artistic influence'.

“My wife Caroline was my artistic influence with the arrangement of the Grocers Window display that got awarded third by the judge, but the general public over the four days voted it as the People’s Choice which was very rewarding.”

The show season only recently began for Simon, as he looks ahead to the year and is trying to reach the success that he achieved last year.

The Artisan Honey Company will be putting on a larger display at the Heckington Show, on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30.