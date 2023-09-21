A local beekeeper is set to appear on a BBC show this weekend.

Simon Croson, from Caythorpe and of the Grantham Beekeepers Association, will appear on Countryfile on Sunday (September 24).

Presenter Sean Fletcher visits Simon to talk to him about his beekeeping and the journey him and his wife have been on.

Left to right: Simon Croson, Caroline Croson and Sean Alexander

Simon said: “It was great! All of the team were spellbound by the insight.

“I was responsible for their safety and thankfully the bees were very well behaved.

“The queen makes a great appearance and no one got stung.

Left to right: Simon Croson, Sean Alexander and Caroline Croson

“Sean the presenter was great.

“He was nervous to start with but he was absolutely taken in by the bees and their honey.”

In the episode, presenter Adam Henson also visits farmer Tom who talks about regenerative farming.

The BBC TV crew filming.

Simon has worked with Tom in the past.

He added: “We had done work together in the past as we both have a mutual love and respect for the countryside.

“Tom is exploring more ways to benefit wildlife and his farm land using natural methods.

Simon Croson with the BBC crew

“The plants he uses are beneficial to many forms of wildlife, including the soil structure, at the same time these plants are very attractive to honeybees and provide some fantastically different honey types.

“The BBC were aware of the hives and wanted to include the bees and us as the beekeepers along with sharing the story of us and our beekeeping.”

The BBC TV crew filming.

The programme begins at 6pm on Sunday on BBC One.